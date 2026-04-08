Muskogee Chili & BBQ Cook-Off

In 1985 a group of Muskogee businessmen after one a successful Chili Cook-Off decided they needed to find an honorable nonprofit organization that could benefit the community. They found that the National Exchange Club’s national project of child abuse prevention and its overall programs of service was exactly the kind of club the businessmen wanted to be associated with and, together, they have created a family friendly fun spring adventure with delicious Chili and BBQ.

Still going strong, the Chili & BBQ Cook-Off, has given proceeds upwards of $1,500,000.00 to benefactors such as CASA, Kids’ Space, Education Foundation of Muskogee, Muskogee County Council of Youth Services, their own charity, Exchange Club of Muskogee Shoe and Coat Fund, as well as many other deserving charities over the years.

2026 Schedule of Events

Thursday, April 9th

5-9 p.m.: Cook Team Arrival & Load In

Friday, April 10th

12-5 p.m.: Cook Team Arrival & Load In

6 -11 p.m.: Cook’s Party at Beer Garden

6:30 p.m.: Music Begins, Karaoke Sign Up Open & Buffalo Wild Wings Hot Wings Challenge Begins

6:30 p.m.: Early Cook Teams Meeting

7 p.m.: Karaoke Begins

11 p.m.: Gates Close

Saturday, April 11th

All teams must be in place by 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 11th. Please note, you will be unable to move any vehicles from your site until Saturday, April 11th after all winners are announced.

8:15 a.m.: E.C.C.O. BBQ Cook’s Meeting

9 a.m.: C.A.S.I. Cook’s Meeting

9:30 a.m.: Crowd Pleasin’ Cook’s Meeting

11 a.m.: Gates Open to the Public

11 a.m.: C.A.S.I./Crowd Pleasin’ and Showmanship Begins

11:30 a.m.: C.A.S.I. Chili Turn-In (Judging Begins)

12:30 p.m.: E.C.C.O. Chicken Turn-In (Judging Begins)

1 p.m.: E.C.C.O. Pork Turn-In (Judging Begins)

1:30 p.m.: E.C.C.O. Pork Ribs Turn-In (Judging Begins)

2 p.m.: E.C.C.O Brisket Turn-In (Judging Begins)

2:30 p.m.: E.C.C.O. Open Turn-In (Judging Begins)

3 p.m.: C.A.S.I./Crowd Pleasin’ and Showmanship Ends

4 p.m.: Winners Announced from Main Stage

All times are subject to change