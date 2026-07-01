July 4th with Rocket’s Red Glare Act

Senator Bryan Logan, R-Paden, and Representative Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, today issued a call for both celebration and safety as Oklahomans prepare to commemorate a historic Independence Day under the “Rocket’s Red Glare Act” during America’s 250th anniversary.

Signed into law to restore liberty to Oklahomans looking to celebrate freedom this Independence Day, this landmark legislation completely revolutionized the state’s fireworks landscape. For the first time in over 40 years, Oklahomans can proudly purchase and enjoy bottle rockets statewide, alongside the freedom of year-round sales of fireworks.

“This Independence Day is a monumental milestone as our nation celebrates its Semiquincentennial, 250 years of freedom, democracy and resilience,” Senator Logan said. “The Rockets’ Red Glare Act honors this historic America 250 celebration by cutting bureaucratic red tape and allowing our citizens to celebrate the birth of our great nation with the full, time-honored traditions of the Fourth of July. We have successfully brought back freedoms that were locked away for nearly half a century just in time for this once-in-a-generation anniversary.

“True freedom thrives when paired with personal responsibility. As we celebrate with family, friends and loved ones, we must also be cautious and respect local rules and ordinances during this season of celebration. Keep safety and your neighbors in mind. A moment of carelessness can lead to tragedy.”

Representative Fetgatter, who authored the bill in the House of Representatives, echoed Senator Logan’s sentiments to celebrate responsibly.

“For too long, Oklahomans have been constrained by outdated laws that stifled this freedom of expression,” Fetgatter said. “We also were losing money to surrounding states that had fewer restrictions. I trust my friends and neighbors to obey local ordinances and to use common-sense precautions. But this act will restore our right to celebrate as we wish with all the pop, snap and awe that comes with fireworks and bottle rockets. I urge everyone to have a fun and safe Fourth.”

Both Senator Logan and Representative Fetgatter remind citizens of the critical safety guardrails and legal boundaries that remain in effect under the law this holiday week: