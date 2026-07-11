DHS Removes Pardoned Rapist

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement Friday confirming that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested and deported an illegal alien from Laos who had been pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his fellow sanctuary politicians despite a prior conviction for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Tou Lue Vang being deported. Photo: DHS

Tou Lue Vang, an illegal alien from Laos, had been convicted in 2006 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he repeatedly assaulted a girl between 2002 and 2004, starting when she was just 10 years old. He once offered his victim $10 to keep quiet about the sexual assaults. When interviewed by police, he tried to justify his actions as “a cultural thing,” and even said that his victim was just as guilty as him and should also be arrested.

Following his conviction, a Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued Vang a final order of removal on October 31, 2006.

ICE first arrested and detained Vang on December 10, 2025. On February 19, 2026, a judge in the District of Minnesota ordered his release from ICE custody. On June 10, 2026, the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission voted to grant a pardon to Vang.

The Trump Administration rejected this outrageous affront to justice. Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated Vang’s legal status and the Department of Homeland Security deported him immediately.



This case exposes the depravity of the Radical Left: they will literally pardon child rapists and defy federal law to protect criminal illegals. Walz and Ellison stood with a monster who preyed on a 10-year-old girl; the Trump Administration stands with American families.



