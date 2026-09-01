Record-Setting Arcadia Round Barn

The 100th Anniversary of Route 66 is tipping the scales at the Arcadia Round Barn, bringing historically high numbers of visitors from across the country and around the world.

Arcadia Round Barn Photo by Shellee Graham

Did you know the Round Barn keeps track of its attendance by counting the names in the visitor register each month? AHPS Trustee Jackie Caldwell carefully counts the visitors and notes where they are from, making every signature in the guest book important.

The numbers tell an amazing story. In June 2025, the Round Barn welcomed 2,782 visitors. In June 2026, that number jumped to an incredible 5,564 visitors — nearly double the previous year’s attendance!

Red Barn Pin Map

Inside the Barn, visitors can also place push pins on maps showing where they live. There is an Oklahoma map for local visitors, a map of the United States, and a world map. The international pins are especially fascinating. During June and July 2026, visitors came from places including Nepal, Argentina, Venezuela, Slovenia, Slovakia, Belgium, Italy, Israel, Ukraine, Germany, Turkey, Taiwan, Japan, China, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, France, and England.

Every New Year’s Day, the pins are cleared from the maps, giving the Round Barn a fresh start for another year of visitors.

So, when was the last time you visited the Arcadia Round Barn? And did you sign the visitor book?

Please remember: Sign in every time you visit! The numbers help tell the story of the Round Barn and the incredible people who come from near and far to experience this historic Oklahoma treasure.