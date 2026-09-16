Pastor Pleads Guilty: Fraud, Tax Evasion

Former Senior Pastor Keith Rydell Mayes, Sr., 63, of Tulsa, has pleaded guilty to Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion according to a release from United States Attorney, Northern District of Oklahoma, Christopher J. Nassar.

Mayes was hired as Senior Pastor of the historic Tulsa-based Vernon AME Church, in October 2021. Mayes was responsible for various church functions, including overseeing church finances and managing church donations, collections, and disbursements of funds. Shortly after joining the church, Mayes opened a new account at the bank titled, “Administrative Expenses.”

Public photos of Former Pastor Keith Rydell Mayes from FaceBook

Mayes was the only authorized signer on the bank account and used his personal residence as the mailing address. He then solicited, obtained, and deposited voluntary donations by others, including church members and charitable organizations, into the Administrative Expenses account.

In one instance, a church donor and the donor’s financial advisor contacted Mayes regarding a stock donation to the Church. After the conversation, Mayes opened a new brokerage account in the Church’s name to enable receipt of the intended donation. Court documents show that Mayes received $365,000 in stock transfers from that donor in 2021 and 2022. Mayes then liquidated the proceeds, deposited the funds into the Church’s bank account, and embezzled most of the proceeds for his personal use.

From at least March 2022 through at least November 2025, Mayes embezzled more than $504,000. Court documents show that he used the money to support his gambling habits, pay personal expenses, and to purchase firearms. Mayes did not report this illegal income to the Internal Revenue Service, leaving him owing more than $205,000 in unpaid taxes.

The plea agreement filed Monday shows that Mayes agreed to forfeit the firearms and ammunition purchased with the fraudulent funds, and to repay $504,313.88 for all of his embezzlement activities, including $205,765.60 to the Internal Revenue Service.

After Mayes’s appearance in court, the judge released him on bond, where he is supervised by the United States Probation and Pretrial Service. A federal district court judge will schedule Mayes’ sentencing hearing for a later date. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Division are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David D. Whipple is prosecuting the case.