The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) 2026 Election Infrastructure Security Plan: Securing the Next 250.

Election infrastructure requires steadfast security and resilience. It is a vital national interest and one of

the Department of Homeland Security’s highest priorities to support the greater national security

landscape. The American people’s confidence that their vote will be counted as cast is essential, and

securing election infrastructure requires year-round diligence and close coordination between state, local,

and federal partners.

The plan provides information about available no-cost, voluntary services for securing our election infrastructure, including threat information sharing, technical expertise, vulnerability scanning, and other risk-mitigation support.

“Election security is national security,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Under the leadership of President Trump, CISA has returned to its core mission to protect critical infrastructure. This plan, which will be implemented in full, is crucial to the security, freeness, and fairness of choosing the leaders of our country. Making America safe again isn’t just done at the border, in our streets, and on the coast—it’s also done in protecting the integrity of American elections.”

The security of election infrastructure remains a vital national security priority, and requires continuous security efforts and coordination among state, local, and federal partners. Since election infrastructure was designated as a critical infrastructure subsector in 2017, CISA has expanded its support for election officials through the delivery of cybersecurity and physical security services.

The Election Infrastructure Security Plan addresses threats to election technologies, processes, facilities, and personnel while outlining CISA’s no-cost resources for election infrastructure stakeholders.

Through information sharing, risk assessments, training, vulnerability scanning, and exercises, CISA helps election partners strengthen resilience and protect public confidence in the voting process.

Ensuring the integrity of our elections is fundamental to preserving trust in American democracy. DHS and CISA remain committed to supporting state and local election officials as they work to protect election infrastructure.

The full report is available at the following link:

https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/2026-09/2026-CISA-Election-Security-Plan-FINAL-508c.pdf