Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System will host a hiring fair Friday, November 6, 2026, to support recruitment for the opening of the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center in Tulsa. The fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Center. Situated downtown in the OSU Academic Medical District alongside the new Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center and the OSU Medical Center, the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center will offer a seamless continuity of veteran care not seen before in Oklahoma officials declare.

James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center, Tulsa

Teams will be onsite to hire for the following positions: The event will offer onsite interviews for all open occupations.

Housekeeping Aide/Housekeeping Lead/House Keeping Supervisor

Health Benefits Assistant

Advanced Medical Support Assistant

Medical Support Assistant/Medical Administration Specialist/Program Support Assistant

Cook/Food Service Worker

Senior Social Worker

Assistant Chief of Medical Records Administration

Accounting Technician

Budget Technician

Supervisory Diagnostic Radiologic Technologist

Education training Specialist

Physician-Hospitalist, Physician, Non-Interventional Cardiologist

Diagnostic Radiology Technologist

Health Technician Lab

Nursing Assistant

Transportation Assistant

Medical Records Technician

Police Officer/Security Assistant

EKG Technician

RN-ED/RN assistant Manager/Medical Surgical/RN-ICU/RN-OR

Clinical Pharmacist

Pharmacy Technician

Medical Supply Technician/Medical Supply Technician (SPS)/Sterile Processing Supervisor

Motor Vehicle Operator

Health System Specialists are encouraged to attend

“Opening a medical center begins with building a team committed to the Veterans we serve,” said Dr. Timothy Campbell, Associate Director Patient Care Services. “This hiring fair is an opportunity for candidates to explore how their skills could contribute to that mission.”



Before attending, candidates should visit usajobs.gov to review participating positions, event details and preparation instructions. Applicants should follow the eligibility, qualification, application and required-document instructions in each vacancy announcement.

Hiring fair details:

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Friday, November 6, 2026 Time: 11:00 am-6:00 pm Central Time

11:00 am-6:00 pm Central Time Location: lobby of the James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center, 400 S Houston Ave, Tulsa, OK 74127.

Attendance does not guarantee an interview; job offer or employment. Available opportunities and hiring activities will depend on approved vacancies and applicable hiring requirements.



For event questions, contact Akeam Ashford, APR, Chief of Communications. Media inquiries should be directed to Akeam.Ashford1@va.gov.



For more information about the job recruitment fairs and available positions, please visit our website at www.vacareers.va.gov or contact EOVAHCS HR by phone (918) 577-3600 or by email: VHAMUSHRSBU@va.gov



About James Mountain Inhofe VA Medical Center: The 319,000-square-foot, 58-bed medical-surgical hospital will bring a new level of care for the more than 65,000 veterans who live in and near the Tulsa area.