Deals to Unleash American Energy

On day one, the second Trump Administration began dismantling the failed Biden-era anti-energy policies, cutting red tape, and ending the Democrats’ Green New Scam agenda. Today, under President Trump’s leadership, America is producing record amounts of oil and natural gas while expanding domestic refining capacity and strengthening America’s energy security.
By restoring energy addition policies, American energy dominance will continue and lower costs for the American people.
- In less than one year back in office, President Trump restored America’s position as the world’s leading oil producer and exporter.
- President Trump is utilizing the Defense Production Act, investing millions of dollars to increase American refining capacity and produce more diesel and more gasoline after Radical Democrats drained America’s refining capacity.
- After President Trump’s capture of narcoterrorist dictator Nicolas Maduro, the President announced the largest oil deal in world history with Venezuela to and lower gas prices for all Americans by securing 65 billion barrels of oil to double America’s oil reserves and increasing our oil supply.
- So far, the amount of Venezuelan oil coming into the U.S. has increased by over 400% and reached its highest in almost a decade.
- Earlier this month, President Trump signed an Executive Order to immediately cut diesel costs for America’s truckers and farmers who keep America moving.
- President Trump secured deals with numerous countries to release over 130 million barrels of diesel from their stockpiles to boost global supply and lower prices.
- Thanks to the strength of U.S. forces and President Trump’s leadership, more oil is leaving through the Hormuz Strait than before the conflict.
- The President secured a $54 billion deal with Korea and Taiwan to build the long-stalled natural gas pipeline in Alaska, which will cut Alaskans’ energy costs by $10 billion. Deriving from the trade and investment deal, Korea is also investing in a natural gas facility in Texas.
- The Trump EPA issued fuel waivers that increased domestic gasoline supply by thousands of barrels per day to lower Americans’ costs.
- President Trump issued a waiver, increasing the shipments of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel into the country.
- The Trump EPA removed fuel restrictions across the country, lowering gas prices in the states that followed EPA’s lead and waived their requirements.
- In stark contrast, blue state politicians in New York and California have not adopted these standards, driving up fuel prices for their own residents.
- The Trump Administration has provided a record number of Small Refinery Exemptions, lowering gas costs everyday Americans while supporting America’s farmers.