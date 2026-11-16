Families Invited to Hanukkah

The community is invited to celebrate the Festival of Lights with an evening of music, dance, and cultural entertainment when Jewish Tulsa presents Jewish Tulsa on Saturday, December 12 at 6 pm.

The family-friendly celebration will feature the Dorot Ensemble, 20 talented youth singers and dancers from Israel, in a lively performance showcasing the sounds, rhythms, and traditions of Israeli culture. Audiences can expect incredible vocals, dynamic choreography, and infectious energy in a show designed to bring generations together through music and dance.

Dorot Youth Ensemble to perform in Tulsa on December 12

The evening will begin with a brief Havdalah ceremony, marking the conclusion of Shabbat, followed by the lighting of the Hanukkah candles. Families will then enjoy an exciting cultural performance celebrating the spirit of Israel and the joy of community.

More than a Hanukkah celebration, Growing the Light offers Tulsa families an opportunity to experience another culture, discover the power of music and dance, and create meaningful connections across generations. All ages and backgrounds are welcome.

Event Information:

What: Growing the Light– Family Hanukkah Celebration

When: Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 6 pm

Where: Jewish Tulsa (Jewish Federation of Tulsa), 2021 E. 71st St., Tulsa OK 74136

Cost: $10 per person; all ages welcome

Tickets/Info: JewishTulsa.org/light26 or 918-495-1100