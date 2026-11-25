The mainstream media and sanctuary politicians repeatedly tried to peddle a sob story about this illegal alien, falsely portraying him as a “Maryland man” when evidence showed he was a human trafficker, wife beater, child predator, and MS-13 gang member.

Washington: The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Tuesday released the following statement confirming that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien from El Salvador has self-deported from the United States to Spain. Some suggest Criminal Marxists in Spain requested his leadership.

“We are delighted to announce that Kilmar Abrego Garcia has self-deported from the United States to Spain,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “We promised the American people that this human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator would not remain in our country. Now, this El Salvadoran man cannot terrorize innocent Americans.”

After Kilmar Garcia was first arrested in April 2025, the mainstream media and sanctuary politicians tried to peddle a sob story that falsely portrayed him as a “Maryland man,” and not an illegal alien. Here are the facts about Garcia:

Garcia is a known member of the gang MS-13 , which has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO). When he was arrested, he was arrested with two other MS-13 members, and was found with drugs and rolls of cash.

, which has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO). When he was arrested, he was arrested with two other MS-13 members, and was found with drugs and rolls of cash. Garcia is a suspected human smuggler . In December 2022, he was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for speeding, and was found to have eight other passengers in his vehicle, with no luggage.

. In December 2022, he was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol for speeding, and was found to have eight other passengers in his vehicle, with no luggage. Garcia has repeatedly been accused of domestic violence . In 2020 and 2021, Garcia’s wife Jennifer Vasquez filed petitions of protection against him. In the 2020 petition, she alleged that Garcia verbally abused her, kicked her, slapped her, shoved her, mentally abused her kids, locking them in their bedroom while they cried, and detained Vasquez against her will . In the 2021 filing, Vasquez claimed he bruised, punched, and scratched her while ripping off her shirt .

. In 2020 and 2021, Garcia’s wife Jennifer Vasquez filed petitions of protection against him. In the 2020 petition, she alleged that Garcia and . In the 2021 filing, Vasquez claimed he . Garcia is accused of being a child predator. According to court filings, Garcia “solicited nude photographs and videos of a minor” in 2020.