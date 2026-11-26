In one of the most hopeful interviews to date on Tulsa Today‘s Publisher podcast on the YouTube Channel “Straight Up Dave,” Jenks Mayor Cory Box speaks on how both Tulsa and Jenks may soon realize Jenks/South Tulsa Low Water development to open both sides of the Arkansas River to specialty entertainment, dinning and commercial enterprises benefiting the entire metro.

Jenks Mayor Cory Box

To multiply prosperity for both cities, Box detailed the current status of the low awaited cooperative infrastructure project.

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