Health employees blew whistle months ago

Analysis: What did they know about financial mismanagement and when did they tell officials is a question Oklahoma State Auditor Gary Jones answered in testimony Thursday before the House Special Investigation Committee. Jones said an employee of the OK Department of Health came forward on financial mismanagement during the audit process.

The whistle-blower had spoken to the auditor’s office as part of an annual financial report. Part of the audit process includes a fraud risk interview, where the people involved confirm that the report would contain no fraudulent information or anything else that would compromise the audit’s integrity. Jones said the employee came back wanting to “re-state their fraud statements.”

Within the span of about a week, Jones said, three more employees of the department also came forward with similar concerns. “Obviously these people were afraid to report the truth, afraid of retaliation,” Jones said.

The auditor’s office, attorney general and a grand jury are investigating the Department of Health’s financial mismanagement. The public became aware of issues Oct. 30 when Health Commissioner Terry Cline and his chief deputy Julie Cox-Kain abruptly resigned their positions.

Oklahhoma Finance Secretary and special friend/advisor of Governor Mary Fallin, Preston Doerflinger, was appointed to take Cline’s place.

According to NewsOk Doerflinger told the committee on Monday he didn’t realize the severity of problems until Oct. 27, when the department requested a waiver to avoid paying 18 months of health benefits to employees who were facing layoffs.

To the contrary, Jones said he first contacted Doerflinger on Sept. 1 after the auditor’s office was able to substantiate the Heath Department employees’ concerns. In a text, Jones told Doerflinger: “We need to talk. Issues at the Health Department.” A phone call followed the text message

After their first conversation Jones spoke with Doerflinger in person about a week later and then a third time on Sept. 29. Ultimately, Jones said he escalated the issue “I did ring the bell. I did go to the proper person,” Jones said.

Doerflinger said he wouldn’t dispute Jones’ timeline of text messages and meetings, but feels he is not responsible for his lack of understanding the seriousness of what he was told repeatedly.