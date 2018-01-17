Progressives train to take over Tulsa

The Incorruptibles, a political training organization working to get progressive candidates in the mold of Bernie Sanders elected to local office nationwide in 2018, brings its barnstorming message to Oklahoma on the weekend of January 19-21. The group will lead workshops in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman.

Strategize Your City

Tulsa: Friday Jan 19, 6pm-8:30pm, Allen Chapman Student Union, 440 S Gary;

OKC: Saturday, Jan 20, 9am-noon, Teamsters Hall, 3528 W Reno Ave.

How can your organization become THE dominant force in city politics? This workshop introduces the basics of creating a long-lasting coalition that elects true representatives of the people every election. In this workshop, The Incorruptibles guide you through the five key areas you’ll focus on to build a strong grassroots movement to take over your city. Our model for city organizing is based on the incredible success of the Richmond Progressive Alliance, which over the course of a dozen years elected a two-term mayor and maintains a super-majority on the city council, all candidates who were cultivated by the RPA.

Strategize Your State

Sunday, Jan 21, 2pm-5pm, Norman Central Library, 225 N Webster Ave, Norman

Like our Strategize Your City workshop, Strategize Your State helps lay the groundwork for your organization or coalition to begin to fill state government with true representatives of the people. The Incorruptibles guide you through the five key areas you’ll focus on to build strong grassroots movement to take over your state government. Our model for statewide organizing is based on the success of Mass Alliance, a coalition that has increased the number of progressives in MA state government every election to about 40% today.

Raising Small Dollar Donations

Saturday, Jan 20, 3pm-5pm, Norman Central Library, 225 N Webster Ave, Norman

How can true representatives of the people compete with corporate-backed candidates? We must become experts at raising hundreds, thousands, or millions of small donations. In this workshop, The Incorruptibles guide you through a simple process by which you can turn every event into an opportunity to inspire generosity from supporters. We’ll also focus on a specific type of event, the Bernie-style Town Hall, that is an excellent way to learn from, educate, and mobilize constituents (to donate or volunteer).

RSVP at OurRevolution.com by clicking here.

Founded in 2017 and fueled by the momentum of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ explosive campaign for president, The Incorruptibles engages everyday citizens to reclaim their political, economic and community voice – by electing people to office who cannot be bought or corrupted by corporate influence.

Revolution Oklahoma is an official chapter of Our Revolution. We are progressives in the vein of Bernie Sanders, seeking economic justice, full democracy, equal justice and human rights for all. We have quarterly membership meetings, very active committees, and frequent action events and campaigns.