Willie Nelson is lampooned as leftist

Street artist Sabo released a new poster this week poking fun at Willie Nelson ahead of his fundraiser for Texas socialist-Dem Beto O’Rourke. Sabo’s poster brands Willie Nelson a “tax dodger” and teases a fictional tour called “The Boys Gone Soy.”

On September 29th, Nelson plans to play in Austin, Texas, for Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging Ted Cruz for his U.S. Senate seat. Breitbart reports, “85-year-old singer said in response, ‘I’ve been supporting Democrats all my life.’”

Tulsa Today has received a report that “The Boys Gone Soy” tour is most desired in Venezuela where socialism’s evil dictator kills protesters as starving people search garbage and hunt rats for food.

The report is unverified, but if the “failing” New York Times and Amazon Automatons of a Washington Post can continually quote anonymous sources with no collaborating detail, so can everyone.

In the spirit of full disclosure, Tulsa Today will not cover another Nelson concert because of this stupid socialist bit. At some point, it is critical for truth to avoid support, if not aggressively ridicule stupid and the artist Sobo is the cutting edge of America’s creative conservative community in that effort.

Back in Texas during debate with Cruz, O’Rourke was asked about his drunk driving arrest from 1998, and he responded by giving a lecture on white privilege.

“I’ve made the most that I could with my second chance and my opportunity. What I do know is that as a white man in this country, there is a privilege that I enjoy that many African-American men and women do not,” he said. (Oh please, the crowd groaned.)

Fox News reports: On the evening of his 26th birthday, O’Rourke crashed into a truck traveling in “the same direction” at high speed in a 75 MPH zone before crossing the median into opposite lanes of traffic and coming to a stop, a witness told a police officer at the time.

“The defendant/driver then attempted to leave the scene,” the police officer, Richard Carrera, said in a police report. The witness “then turned on his overhead lights to warn oncoming traffic and try to get the defendant to stop.”

According to the officer, O’Rourke had “glossy” eyes and was “unable to be understood due to slurred speech.” Click here for more from Fox News.

Thus, it is apparent that “Beto” O’Rourke uses plant-and-pivot-propaganda which is a sign of a dedicated demagogue willing to say anything to pander for power. He would have been better off not to lie. America has enough proven liars in Congress.