Tulsa 2019: 10th Worst large college city

By Staff Report

With application season in full gear and college living costs reaching $26,200 per student for nine to 12 months, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst College Towns & Cities in America as a follow-up on its College & University Rankings. Tulsa is the 10th worst for students. 

Photo by David Arnett from TU Stadium

WalletHub compared more than 400 U.S. cities – also grouped by city size – based on 30 key indicators of academic, social and economic growth potential. The data set ranges from cost of living to quality of higher education to crime rate.

 

Student-Friendliness of Tulsa (1=Best; 208=Avg.)
140th – Cost of Living for Young People
81st – Quality of Higher Education
220th – Cost of Higher Education
72nd – Nightlife Options per Capita
346th – % of Part-Time Jobs
298th – Brain Drain
347th – City Accessibility
369th – Crime Rate
206th – % of Rental Units
376th – Students per Capita

Tulsa ranks No. 263 overall and No. 55 among large size cities.

For the full report, click here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *