Tulsa 2019: 10th Worst large college city

With application season in full gear and college living costs reaching $26,200 per student for nine to 12 months, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst College Towns & Cities in America as a follow-up on its College & University Rankings. Tulsa is the 10th worst for students.

WalletHub compared more than 400 U.S. cities – also grouped by city size – based on 30 key indicators of academic, social and economic growth potential. The data set ranges from cost of living to quality of higher education to crime rate.

Student-Friendliness of Tulsa (1=Best; 208=Avg.)

• 140th – Cost of Living for Young People

• 81st – Quality of Higher Education

• 220th – Cost of Higher Education

• 72nd – Nightlife Options per Capita

• 346th – % of Part-Time Jobs

• 298th – Brain Drain

• 347th – City Accessibility

• 369th – Crime Rate

• 206th – % of Rental Units

• 376th – Students per Capita

Tulsa ranks No. 263 overall and No. 55 among large size cities.

