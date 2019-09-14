Will DC awaken to Putin’s nuclear aim?

While America obsessed over the alleged suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, the 74th anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagaski atomic bombings on Aug. 6 and 9 passed relatively little noticed — despite Russian testing, this past Aug. 8, of a nuclear super-weapon aimed at our future.

On that day, Thurs. Aug. 8, Russia’s experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile, the “Burevestnik” (“Storm Petrel”), NATO designation SSC-X-9 “Skyfall,” apparently exploded prior to launching, killing at least 5 technicians, injuring more bystanders.

This was according to Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom.

Reportedly, local radiation levels rose 20-fold above normal.

Panicked citizens in the Archangelsk region, that encompasses Russia’s Northern Fleet naval base and Nyonoksa missile test site where the nuclear accident happened, exhausted local supplies of iodine pills for protection against radiation sickness.

Photos show ambulances, wrapped in plastic apparently to contain radiation, carrying victims to hospitals. Reportedly, their clothing was burned by emergency workers, also to contain radioactive contamination.

This is no Chernobyl, not at all comparable to the 1986 Soviet nuclear reactor disaster that threatened to contaminate Europe, forced evacuation of a city, and probably killed thousands.

Burevestnik’s tiny nuclear reactor is not capable of such catastrophe.

However, one wonders just what it will take to awaken and alarm Washington, D.C. and the American people to the nuclear Frankenstein monsters being engineered by Vladimir Putin to unleash against us?

Burevestnik is just one of a new family of unprecedented and technologically radical nuclear super-weapons announced by Dictator Putin in March of 2018, that also includes hypersonic Avanguard warheads, the Sarmat super-heavy ICBM, and Poseidon autonomous intercontinental nuclear torpedo.

Why a nuclear-powered cruise missile?

Burevestnik’s nuclear reactor gives it limitless power for unlimited range, flying continuously at high speed, and perhaps artificial intelligence for autonomous maneuvering and navigating “to pierce any missile defense,” according to the Russian press.

Although the Russians have not said so, have implied Burevestnik is nuclear-armed, it is possible the cruise missile could carry a non-nuclear EMP warhead for blacking-out national electric grids.

Burevestnik’s nuclear reactor could generate enough juice for a super-energetic radiofrequency warhead of great range, that could cruise endlessly across North America shutting-down electronic civilization.

Burevestnik could be a much more powerful nuclear version of Boeing’s CHAMP (Counter-electronics High-power-microwave Advanced Missile Project), also designed to attack electronics and wage blackout warfare. The USAF recently purchased 20 CHAMPs, that some analysts think could provide a non-nuclear non-kinetic alternative to neutralizing North Korea’s nuclear missiles.

Russia might have the same strategy, on a much grander scale for much higher stakes, against NATO Europe and the United States using their SSC-X-9 Skyfall.

Britain’s recent nationwide blackout effecting millions could encourage such planning in Moscow. A glitch at a windfarm knocked United Kingdom generators offline. Mass chaos ensued for hours, including stranding subway and rail passengers, causing riots. The famously proper British had to relieve themselves out of train windows.

As Britain’s green energy agenda advances, further complicating operation of their national electric grid, the system will become more susceptible to catastrophic accidents — and to attack.

In the U.S., despite President Trump’s “Executive Order on Coordinating National Resilience to Electromagnetic Pulses,” of March 29, 2019, electric utility lobbyists and their allies in the Department of Energy (DOE) and elsewhere in government are impeding progress toward national EMP preparedness.

For example, the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), a lobby paid for by utilities that masquerades as independent, has published a series of deeply erroneous reports wrongly claiming — contrary to the Congressional EMP Commission and every other major U.S. Government study — that even a nuclear EMP attack would not inflict a protracted nationwide blackout or have catastrophic societal consequences.

EPRI receives 25 percent of its research budget from foreign sources, and includes Russia and China as members, who are surely pleased by EPRI reports grossly underestimating the EMP threat.

On the bright side is the newly published report by the USAF Electromagnetic Defense Task Force (August, 2019) that is a clarion call for rapid implementation of President Trump’s executive order to protect electronic civilization from the EMP threat.

On the dark side is Appendix A in the above report, where the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is full of excuses to ignore USAF EDTF admonitions to protect U.S. nuclear reactors against EMP to avoid 100 Fukushimas. The NRC plans to continue business as usual.

As does Washington and we, the American people, because Jeffrey Epstein is more interesting than the SSC-X-9 Skyfall.

Russia’s Burevestnik, Avanguard, Sarmat, and Poseidon superweapons are a nuclear mailed fist shaken in our face.

On March 1, 2018 Putin declared on global television, “Listen to us now!”

Why do you imagine Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran are investing so heavily in nuclear missile capabilities, taking extraordinary technological risks to gain military advantage over the U.S., even as their economies and peoples suffer under U.S. imposed sanctions?

On Dec. 7, 1941, America was surprised Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and chose World War II with the United States rather than surrender its dream of empire to U.S. economic sanctions, supposedly calculated to halt Japanese aggression.

What will it take to arouse our sleeping nation?

About the Author: Dr. Peter Vincent Pry is executive director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He served on the Congressional EMP Commission as chief of staff, the Congressional Strategic Posture Commission, the House Armed Services Committee, and the CIA. He is author of “Blackout Wars.” For more of his reports, Go Here Now.