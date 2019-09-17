No right NOT to be offended

It was the quote that went from the 2018 Tulsa State Fair to a national morning show and most appropriate to consider on Constitution Day in the USA. There is no right in America NOT to be offended and, further, anytime words are forbidden in the discussion of ideas – freedom fails for all.

Thirty-nine brave men on September 17, 1787, signed the Constitution “recognizing all who are born in the U.S. or by naturalization, have become citizens” and thereby established that individual rights come from nature or nature’s God not from any that may pretend some institutional superiority.

No sentence within the Constitution guarantees lack of offense or equal outcome – only equal opportunity. Socialism, the gateway to slavery, disdains individuals in the rush to the mass misery of mediocrity, but individuals are gifted with marvelous creative faculties within the midst of resources that by the application of ability convert to products and services that may benefit and rightly profit the individual. Thus, America went from dependent on foreign energy to a net energy exporter within a few short years – never would have happened in a socialist country.

As Frederic Bastiat wrote in The Law, “Life, faculties, production – in other words, individually, liberty, property – this is man. And in spite of the cunning of artful political leaders, these three gifts from God precede all human legislation, and are superior to it.”

To explore more of the U.S. Constitution, click here.