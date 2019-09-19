Energy the battle in OK 5th District

Stephanie Bice, Candidate for OK-5th District



The Oklahoma difference from representation by Left or Right in Congress is shown in the current battle for Oklahoma’s 5th District. Democrat Kendra Horn is now challenged by State Senator Stephanie Bice, Republican, in a race pivoting on the energy industry.

In a media release, Bice wrote: “Last week, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives took direct aim at the domestic energy industry, one of Oklahoma’s most important industries, by banning new offshore oil and gas drilling off the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and the ANWR Coastal Plain. 5th District Rep. Kendra Horn supported all three measures.

“This is a first for Oklahoma — even for a Democrat. Dan Boren and Brad Carson supported (energy development) efforts when they were in Congress. Rep. Horn (also) opposed Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s methane regulation amendment, which would have prohibited funds from being used to enforce Obama-era regulations onerous to the energy industry in Oklahoma.

“Let’s recognize these bills for what they are: a first step toward implementation of a new national policy that some are calling the Green New Deal, an unrealistic and unworkable plan that seeks to eliminate all U.S. carbon emissions in 10 years. Some versions of the plan call for a massive new tax on the energy industry as well as a ban on fossil fuel imports and exports.

“In Oklahoma, we understand that continued energy development and exploration enhances our national security and produces high-paying American jobs, while keeping energy costs low for taxpayers” Brice concluded.

Elected to the State Senate in 2014, Stephanie Bice serves as Assistant Majority Floor Leader in the Oklahoma Senate and Chair of Senate Finance Committee.

Stephanie modernized Oklahoma’s liquor laws by engineering the first overhaul since 1959 when prohibition was repealed in Oklahoma, Hailed as a victory for consumers and for economic development, her efforts expanded opportunities in Oklahoma for locally owned businesses by allowing them to sell their products on site resulting in dozens of new breweries, wineries and distilleries opening across the state and creating approximately 5000 new jobs. These common-sense changes have increased options for consumers allowing for the sale of wine and beer in grocery stores for the first time.

As chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Stephanie has led efforts to control state spending, which includes requiring legislative approval of line-item budgets for Oklahoma’s largest state agencies.

Stephanie’s leadership skills and abilities garnered state and national attention. She received the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce Rising Star award and was selected a member of the Governing Institute Women in Government Leadership Class of 2016.

A pro-life conservative, Stephanie has been endorsed by Oklahoma Right to Life and has maintained an A-rating from the National Rifle Association.