Crisis mongering duplicity on Ukraine

Tucker Carlson Tonight obtained this photo of former-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden with Ukraine gas execs

The old rule since crime began is never ever give up the con. Keep spinning lies and never admit guilt.

A similar old legal aphorism goes, “If you have the facts, pound the facts. If you have the law, pound the law. If you have neither, pound the table.”

The current crisis mongering of the Democrat Party nationally is oddly reflective of both criminal and legal aggression. In total it suggests deliberate calculated evil.

Fortunately in the following video the ever vigilant Glenn Beck explains the Ukraine scandal in detail. This timeline gives you all the facts and proof you need to show that there was DNC collusion, not collusion with President Trump, during the 2016 election.

For more on the corrupt former-Vice President Joe Biden we submit another voice of reason in an unreasonable age, Tucker Carlson.