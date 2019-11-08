The Washington Post disgrace is complete

Raped Christian missionary & burned prisoners alive

John Nolte writing for Breitbart recently crafted a powerful piece on Washington Post coverage of President Trump’s victory over the ISIS leader, inhuman torturer and brutal rapist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

What was once the admired standard of honorable journalism has devolved into a pathetic propaganda tool of evil. Sadly mimicked locally by leftists embedded in the field, journalism as practiced by the Washington Post is a jacking-off-joke that hates America.

Nolte: Counting the Ways the Washington Post Loves Them Some al-Baghdadi is the headline and with his usual style John begins:

As soon as I learned President Trump had ordered a successful mission to bag ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, I knew exactly how the corporate media would respond.

I knew the usual suspects at our failing, far-left, fake news outlets such as CNN, NBC News, the New York Times, and Washington Post, would attempt to spin one of America’s great days as the exact opposite. We would be told audacious lies about how taking out al-Baghdadi would only make things worse, only proves Trump’s Syria policy is a disaster, how this successful mission happened in spite of Trump, and that Trump’s perfectly-calibrated statement and willingness to answer the media’s questions at length would be twisted into a crass victory lap.

Islamic Rape of Europe

But even I, your humble writer, was floored when the Washington Post lamented the loss of that dear, sweet man al-Baghdadi — a vile terrorist responsible for thousands of innocent deaths, a monster who engaged in serial rape, and a sub-human, barbaric sociopath whose entire legacy is one of torture, murder, rape, tyranny and terror — including of his own people.

And that’s the thing about the establishment media…

Every time you are certain there is no bottom left to hit, they find another bottom…

Ferguson “peaceful” protester

The media’s serial lies about Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown are directly responsible for a horrific race riot that destroyed a predominantly black neighborhood in Ferguson, Missouri. Obviously, the media have learned that was a terrible mistake and — Wait, did CNN just openly call for rioting in Baltimore?

Since the media were just caught red-handed lying to us for three years about Trump colluding with Russia, surely they won’t — What’s this about a perfectly anodyne Ukraine call?

Kavanaugh family & President Donald Trump

And, since the media has had to retract all its lies smearing the Covington Catholic High School boys, certainly they’ve learned a– Did you just say Brett Kavanaugh threw some ice?

But this…

This abiding affection from the Washington Post for a killer and rapist, a murdering theocrat who used three small children as human shields and murdered them during his cowardly suicide…

ISIS crucified two Syrians for speech

As cynical and clear-eyed as I have been about the media for nearly thirty years, as ahead-of-the-curve I like to believe I have been about BuzzFeed, CNN, and others… This I did not see coming.

And it was not just once that the Post expressed its affection for this barbarian…

Let’s begin with Max Boot, the Post’s morally illiterate columnist, a man so diseased with hate and envy for President Trump, he told the world that using three children as human shields is not the act of a coward:

A president who has never heard a shot fired in anger reveled in Baghdadi’s last moments, even claiming “he died like a coward … whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.” … The assertion that Baghdadi died as a coward was, in any case, contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured, he blew himself up.

Understand this… al-Baghdadi used three small children as human shields and then rather than release those children, he murdered those children while blowing himself up to avoid capture.

If shielding yourself with small children is not cowardly, then nothing is cowardly. But here is Max Boot of the Washington Post gushing over al-Baghdadi’s heroic act of using small children as shields because the Orange Man is so Bad. Under pressure, Boot was forced to retract that nonsense. Too late. Fuck you, pal.

Nonetheless, that was a bottom I never saw coming.

And then there’s the Washington Post’s Sunday obituary that literally lionizes al-Baghdadi with a headline that is kinder, more generous, and more complimentary than any headline our own president has received from the Post.

“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State dies at 48.”

There is more here, but you get the point. The Washington Post is a self-obsessed anti-American evil enterprise unworthy of respect.

