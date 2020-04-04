Politics in pandemic

Analysis: In an exclusive interview with Tulsa Today State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said Oklahoma’s 2020 candidate filing period for federal, state, legislative and county offices will begin April 8 as scheduled. It’s a tight schedule.

“The Governor and Legislature could eliminate the primary run-off to make it a winner-take-all, but final ballots must be mailed in September to U.S. Service Personnel Overseas to get them back by November,” Ziriax said.

Here is how the Chinese Communist Party Pandemic (CCPP) is expected to impact Oklahoma campaign efforts and voting.

By deceit and disinformation the Chinese Communist Party has shown itself the enemy of world civilization. This is not racist opinion, but fact. Both the intelligence and scientific communities are publicly denouncing the deadly results in official reports and Coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx publicly accused China of inaccurate reports at a White House press conference Tuesday. She said the slow global response to the virus was thanks largely to China’s downplaying of the threat.

No one in either political party had considered what a pandemic could do to pubic voting. A charitable interpretation of the current campaign cycle is “flying by the seat of their pants.”

That said, here are some basics from a writer long engaged in the process.

Winning elections is accomplished by connecting with neighbors – advanced typically by party affiliated lunch and dinner groups, meet the candidate coffee or cocktail events and walking the district knocking doors and meeting constituents.

Handshakes are now a health risk

Regular groups have suspended meetings, medical professionals direct all to stay ten feet away and shaking hands now seems to be a quaint thing of the past. That does put a crimp on door-knocking. While some are avoiding all personal contact, if attempted, it is suggested to knock, drop a card in the door, then back-up ten feet to maintain distance should the home owner answer.

The content of the materials should be carefully crafted and initially more survey than political deceleration. Provide helpful information, campaign contact phone, email or return mail envelope. Remind all that individual participation is the only way to keep democracy and freedom alive in times of crisis.

Candidate name recognition becomes critical with a Countywide race. In Tulsa County the Clerk, Court Clerk, Sheriff and District 2 Commission offices are up for selection and incumbents remarkably visible at press conferences and in media interviews. Legislative offices may be problematic for challengers with the exception of Republicans who are forecast to enjoy a tsunami of support for President Donald J. Trump.

Television town halls would be helpful, but there is a limit to public attention on “down ballot” races. Special agendas are also in play from tribal, civic and nonprofit perspectives. Sadly, Tulsa has very few opportunities for regular diverse debate, none on television and little of substance on radio. Print is best as birdcage flooring save office subscriptions by the civic minded – it is no longer a mass communication vehicle in many opinions.

Direct mail will likely rule this local election cycle and those with personal fortunes advantaged over those who must raise funds for postage and printing. Neighborhood groups with phone and email lists are a great help. Facebook and social media only work for those who still enjoy it. YouTube broadcasts can work, but require production skills that some (like sleepy old Joe Biden) clearly don’t possess and others can’t afford. Further, video must be pushed out to be seen.

Voter lists can identify those likely to effort civic duty. However, as the City of Tulsa’s recent over a half billion local “Vision of Excess” passed with only 14.4 percent of registered voters participating in the frozen dead of winter – perceived risks to health and safety will impact turnout. Heavy absentee voting is expected.

This time of declared Emergency has awakened many as national leadership reveals both good and bad in politics, but Americans are innovative people. Science and technology organizations may quickly resolve issues and, in time, this crisis will pass. America will respond in majority with solutions and the economy will recover quickly. Further, awareness has reached the masses in a most personal way that America has enemies within and without, other cultures engage in unhealthy practices (Asian Wet Markets) and civilization is a fragile network of agreement requiring moral people to make good decisions in crisis.

