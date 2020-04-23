OK begins reopen, Dems oppose

Gov. Kevin Stitt

Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd issued the following statement in response to Gov. Stitt’s announcement on Wednesday of plans to reopen Oklahoma businesses:

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many of Oklahoma’s small businesses and their employees. We agree preparations must be made to safely reopen these businesses and put Oklahomans back to work but this must be done based on sound data and recommendations from public health experts.

“Oklahoma Senate Democrats have major concerns with Governor Stitt’s plan to begin phasing out some COVID-19 business restrictions. Acting prematurely, before we have adequate testing and contact tracing in place and before Oklahoma is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines on reopening, places public safety at risk. We must proceed carefully with a balanced approach.”

It is significant to note: 98 percent of the China COVID-19 (CCP Plague or Kung Flu) patients recover, less than 1 percent lose life, all pandemic projections by health officials to date have been wrong including the feared lack of (hospital beds, ventilators, supplies) the original reason for strangling the U.S. Economy.

Governor Kevin Stitt in a release told Oklahomans:

Yesterday I outlined my approach to reopening Oklahoma based on President Trump’s guidelines. As we look forward to returning to our workplaces or our favorite restaurants in the coming weeks, it is critical for us to continue to implement health practices to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

In consultation with health care professionals from across Oklahoma, our Governor’s Solution Task Force and health advisors have developed a plan to safely reopen our state in phases starting April 24, 2020. Our primary concern remains the security and safety of Oklahomans.

Phase 1 guidance includes:

• Elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans should continue to follow the safer-at-home guidelines.

• Oklahomans should continue to maximize their physical distance from others when in public, avoid socializing in groups or facilities that do not allow for appropriate physical distancing, and minimize non-essential travel.

• Employers should create plans to allow employees to return to work in phases, close common areas or enforce social distancing protocols, minimize non-essential travel and honor requests of employees who are part of a vulnerable population for special accommodations.

• Starting on April 24, personal care businesses can reopen for appointments only if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols and are in communities that do not have more restrictions in place. This includes: hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons, and pet groomers. These businesses must maintain distance between customers and encourage customers to wait in their car until it is time for their appointment to avoid congestion in the lobbies or entrances.

• Starting on April 24, State parks and outdoor recreation areas can be reopened.

• Grocery stores should continue to maintain special hours for vulnerable populations.

• Starting on May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues can re-open statewide if they adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.

• Starting on May 1, Places of worship can reopen for in-person meetings or worship, if they leave every other row or pew open and adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols, plus the recommended guidelines from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

• Starting on May 1, Tattoo Parlors can reopen for appointments only and must adhere to sanitation protocols and social distancing protocols for distancing between customers and visitors.

• During Phase 1, visits to senior living facilities and hospitals are prohibited and bars, schools, organized sporting events and camps should remain closed until further notice.

If Oklahoma’s hospital and incident rates remain manageable for 14 days, the State will move to Phase 2.

Phase 2 guidance includes:

• Elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans should continue to follow the safer-at-home guidelines.

• Oklahomans should continue to maintain physical distancing measures when in public.

• Non-essential travel can begin to resume.

• Employers should still close common areas or enforce social distancing and sanitation protocols.

• Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols.

• Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social distancing and sanitation protocols.

• Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing protocols.

• Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen.

To read more about the three phases of Oklahoma’s OURS plan, click here.

REMEMBER:

OK Gov. Kevin Stitt

✓ Stay 6 feet apart from others;

✓ Wear a mask in public in accordance with CDC guidelines;

✓ Wash hands often with soap and water;

✓ Avoid large gatherings; and

✓ Stay home if you are sick.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, and it is because of each Oklahoman who has done his or her part to keep our communities healthy and safe. Thank you, Oklahoma!