Salute to Service thanks Tulsa Ensign Logan Sellers

Ensign Logan Sellers

Navy Ensign Logan Sellers, from Tulsa, cleans out a a pipe patching training assembly on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean April 21, 2020.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Trinh)