Cains Ballroom joins independent venues in appeal

Cains Ballroom in Tulsa joined hundreds of independent venues throughout the nation yesterday to alert friends and fans that the stages that first launch superstars need our help.

Do you love Janis Joplin? Lizzo? Nirvana? Chance the Rapper? Lady Gaga?

If so, the request is to contact state and national Senators and Representatives and let them know that our beloved mom and pop venues need financial help during the current Covid-19 crisis.

The Cains’ Release sincerely notes, “Together, with you, we have played a role in bringing Tulsa to life and furthering the careers of countless artists. Built in 1924, Cain’s Ballroom has since hosted legendary acts such as Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys, U2, Metallica, Van Halen, The Sex Pistols,The Strokes, Beck, Willie Nelson, Geroge Strait, Luke Combs, Kings Of Leon, Eric Church, Luke Bryan and many others!

Now independent venues like ours are at risk, and we need you to tell our Senators and Representatives how important Cain’s Ballroom is to you, Tulsa and our great state of Oklahoma.

“When this crisis began, independent music venues were the first to close, and we will likely be one of the last to open.

“While completely shuttered we have no revenue, our employees and artists are without jobs, and normal bills keep coming, regardless.

“We have joined the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), a group of more than 1,200 independent music venues and promoters in all 50 states, to collectively urge Congress to help protect our industry by providing the financial support that is necessary for us to survive the shutdown and reopen once again.

“Please join us and support our cause by calling and writing your Senators and Representatives today. Yell it, scream it, clap your hands, and pound your feet like you’re calling the band back for an encore! Please help ensure we survive by using your voice now (and tell a friend or 100 friends!).”

TAKE ACTION TODAY HERE