Chinese abuse proof found in hair

Gulbakhar Jalilova, of Kazakhstan, a survivor of the Xinjiang slave camps, before imprisonment

Analysis: The Epoch Times is reporting that “seized human hair products from China provide evidence of persecution.” U.S. Customs seized 13 tons of human hair products in the first week of July.

Think about how much hair on your head weighs and how much it would take to weigh 13 tons or 26,000 pounds. Further consider, as if you were a mother of four traveling as a fashion clothing agent and frequent visitor to China. Unexpectedly arrested in your hotel, accused of “abetting terrorist activities” what if you were then housed in a six-meter square space for 462 days and given unknown drugs. Entering the camp you were forced to stick your head through a hole in the wall while an unseen hand sheared your head with a clipper–as one woman said, “like an animal,”

This is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in China today that the NBA (including the Oklahoma Thunder), Apple and Nike use for profit while preaching “social justice” to America. Slave labor provided – as many as needed – by the CCP.

The picture on the right is of Buildings at the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center, believed to be a re-education camp where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, north of Kashgar in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region, on June 2, 2019. (Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images/Epoch Times)

In a July 1, 2020 the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of New York/Newark detained a shipment of products/accessories suspected to be made with human hair that originated in Xinjiang, China, indicating potential human right abuses of forced child labor and imprisonment. The products were worth over $800,000 dollars.

On July 20 the Commerce Department sanctioned a Chinese hair accessory company – a sanction Americans and citizens of the world should cheer.

Returning to a personal perspective; how trusting should anyone be with a Chinese government that enslaves and abuses humans, deceives and deliberately spreads a man-made virus that kills millions while massively increasing military forces (including nuclear arms) and by force expands to capture shipping and fishing zones contrary to international law?

You have to wonder when the world will acknowledge that the Chinese Communist Party is at war with the world.