Dr. Yan Limeng on COVID 19 Coverup: Preventable

Video Interview: Since the outbreak began, over 18 million people have contracted coronavirus. The global economy is facing the worst crisis since the Great Depression. And statistics say over 700,000 people have died. But was all this preventable?

Dr. Yan Limeng says that in December 2019 she was told by her supervisor at the Hong Kong School of Public Health to investigate the mysterious virus that had emerged in Wuhan, China.

What did she uncover? And what was the cost of speaking out?

The print story of this interview may be found at The Epoch Times, by clicking here.