Changes to Waterfowl Blind site drawings

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has announced that drawings for seasonal waterfowl blind sites have changed because of COVID-19. Now new procedures will be followed to comply with state and federal health guidelines. Information in the 2020-21 Hunting and Fishing Regulations Guide has been superseded by the following new procedures.

Participants must be 18 or older and need to pre-register online for drawings at Go Outdoors Oklahoma then search for waterfowl. Drawings will be split over two Saturdays instead of a single Saturday:

SEPT. 19

• Fort Gibson Lake: drawing at 8 a.m.; late registration (for those unable to pre-register) starts at 7 a.m.

• Webbers Falls Reservoir: drawing at 1 p.m.; late registration starts at noon.

SEPT. 26

• Eufaula Lake: drawing at 10:30 a.m.; late registration starts at 9:30 a.m.

• W.D. Mayo Reservoir: drawing at 3:30 p.m.; late registration starts at 2:30 p.m.

Special requirements will be in effect for all drawings:

• All registrations will be electronic, which will keep contact to a minimum.

• Drawings will take place outdoors; dress accordingly.

• All participants will be required to wear a mask while on ODWC Porter Office grounds.

• Only drawing participants will be allowed at drawings; no family members, friends, or pets.

• Social distancing of 6 feet will be maintained.

• No printed map handouts will be available on site.

• Maps won’t be available for viewing following the drawings; maps will be made available online at a later date.

All drawings take place at the Wildlife Department’s Porter Office, 1.5 miles north of the Muskogee Turnpike overpass on U.S. 69.