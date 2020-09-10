Oklahoma Medal of Freedom awarded

Senate Majority Leader Kim David is the latest to receive the Oklahoma National Guard’s highest civilian honor—The Oklahoma Medal of Freedom. David, the wife and mother of current and former guard members, was honored for her work in the Senate over the past decade on behalf of the Oklahoma National Guard and its members. Previous recipients of the prestigious award include former governors George Nigh, Frank Keating and Brad Henry.

“I am grateful and humbled to receive the Oklahoma Medal of Freedom. Through the service of my husband, son and daughter, I know full well the sacrifices and risks faced by our guard members, and how they selflessly give their all for their communities, this state and our great nation,” said David, R-Porter. “It is an honor and a privilege to be able to work on their behalf in the Oklahoma Senate.”

Senator Kim David

The supporting citation for David’s award points to her legislative efforts in the mental health and quality of life arenas which have provided Oklahoma Guard members additional resources to address their unique needs. David worked hand in hand with Joint Force Headquarters Military Personnel Branch (J1) to craft and introduce Senate Bill 690, also known as the Guard Advocacy Program. The bill, which was signed into law in 2017, was designed to facilitate and increase access to community resources that improve health, social support, and productivity, preventing negative lifestyles and crisis issues from developing into behavioral health emergencies.

“For nearly a decade, Senator David has proven herself to be a friend and supporter of the men and women who serve in the Oklahoma National Guard,” said Brig. Gen. Jon Harrison, director of the joint staff for the Oklahoma National Guard.

“Every soldier and airman in our ranks has benefited from the Guard Advocacy Program legislation that she sponsored and shepherded into law. Through her actions, Senator David proved herself to be more than deserving of the Oklahoma National Guard’s highest civilian honor.” “There are more than 9,000 citizen airmen and soldiers in the Oklahoma National Guard. They stand ready to defend our nation in times of war and to give a helping hand in our communities throughout the state in times of natural disasters and during the COVID-19 pandemic,” David said. “I feel blessed to be able to support our Oklahoma National Guard on behalf of my district and our state. To be honored in this way is something I never expected. I am grateful beyond words. God Bless America, and God Bless our Oklahoma National Guard.”

Top Photo Credit: Senate Majority Leader Kim David receives the Oklahoma Medal of Freedom Sept. 2, 2020 at Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. C.T. Michael). Left to Right, Maj. Gen. General Thompson, Adjutant General for the Oklahoma National Guard, Sen. David’s husband, Dan David, Sen. David, her daughter, Maj. Jamie Underwood, husband Jeff Underwood and their children, Luke, Will, and Oliver Underwood.