Tulsa Today conducted interviews recently to sample opinions of area Democrats on the Presidential election. In short, there are two common responses. One resisted any discussion declaring generally, “Orange man bad.” Critically thinking less emotionally fragile Democrats were also hesitant to interview, but generally regard Joe Biden as an empty suit in dementia and several respondents declared Kamala Harris, “scared the hell” out of them.

Even among themselves and anonymously, local Democrats are not praising the ticket. They note among their known party fellows an awkward silence – not talking substance, but spewing insults or party talking points.

Peaceful Protester

National talk show host Dave Rubin said this morning “As most of your audience knows, I have been a lifelong Democrat. I have voted for Obama twice, I voted for Gore, I voted for John Kerry, this is the first time I ever voted for a Republican president,” the host of “The Dave Rubin Show” told “Fox & Friends.”

“But, I see Trump, basically, as the last bulwark to stop the radical left,” Rubin added.

Further, Tulsans are talking about the Biden family corruption revelations recently from The New York Post and Tucker Carson. Each charge is documented and verified as opposed to the four-year Russian Conspiracy Masquerade financed by Hillary Clinton and executed by management levels of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency and, no surprise, with President Obama’s encouragement if not supervision.

Ukrainian scandal players

That contrived propaganda from the left only cost $47 million tax dollars to investigate. All of which begs the question of why Americans have allowed two distinct systems of justice – one for the powerful who never get punished and the other sending SWAT teams to homes of retired folk.

However, Tulsans hold the frontier spirit – no matter what happens, we can overcome. We love our community, state and nation and those that do not are DINOS (Democrats In Name Only) anarchists – no plan, just burn it all down. Those have appeared in America before, but never before have local elected officials allowed them to rampage freely.

Many Tulsans are also keenly aware of the humor or stupidity of politics. Most are eager to get on with life, engage in free enterprise, love their family and enjoy life.

