Diversity of what?

Editorial: As Democrats and media promote diversity quotas; will they include true diversity? What about people who are obese or, God forbid, state college graduates, or those of moderate income? By all standards of justice, diverse should go beyond race and sexual preference in the proposed Biden Cabinet.

Many Democrats want only the diversity they select, in terms they choose, absent religion and even in Tulsa, if you don’t agree, they damn you.

Democrat Abby Broyles, in her pitiful race to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate this election cycle declared in an exclusive interview with Tulsa Today that if we didn’t agree that America was racist, then she wanted to “end the interview.” Race baiting for profit and political power has overwhelmed Democrats, some liberal historians, academia and even the Tulsa Pubic School System.

The assertion that America generally and all Republicans specifically are racists is factually incorrect and evil, but such revisionist history is promoted by the New York Times. In August of 2019 they published, “The 1619 Project” as proof that the American experiment as rooted not in liberty but in slavery, but is this true?

Wilfred Reilly

Wilfred Reilly, Associate Professor of Political Science at Kentucky State University, responds to The 1619 Project’s major claims in a video https://www.prageru.com/video/whats-wrong-with-the-1619-project/ (embed blocked).

Reilly makes powerful points contrary to the 1619 Project’s major claims:

1. Preserving slavery was the real cause of the American Revolution.

If you asked the Founders why they no longer wanted to be a British colony, they would have given you a long list of reasons: Taxation without representation, conflicts over debts from the French and Indian War, and the Stamp Act would be just a few.

Probably most important was the burning desire to be free—to chart their own destiny as a sovereign nation. Protecting slavery? Slavery was not under threat from the British. In fact, Britain didn’t free the slaves in its overseas colonies until 1833—57 years later, after the Declaration of Independence.

Yes, the subject of slavery was hotly debated at the Constitutional Convention, but that was after the war was won.

2. Slavery made America rich.

Slavery made some Americans rich—true enough. Eli Yale, for example, made a fortune in the slave trade. He donated money and land for the university that is named after him. But the institution of slavery didn’t make America rich. In fact, the slave system badly slowed the economic development of half the country.

As economist Thomas Sowell points out, in 1860, just one year before the Civil War began, the South had only one-sixth as many factories as the North. Almost 90% of the country’s skilled, well-paid laborers and professionals were based in the North. Banking, railroads, manufacturing—all were concentrated in the North. The South was an economic backwater.

And the cost of abolishing slavery was enormous—not merely in terms of dollars (Lincoln borrowed billions to pay for it), but also in terms of human life: 360,000 Union soldiers died in order to free 4 million slaves. That works out to about one soldier in blue for every ten slaves freed. It’s hard to look at that butcher’s bill and conclude that the nation turned a profit from slavery.

And many things have happened since 1865. In the almost 200 years since the Civil War, the population of the country has grown almost 900% and our national GDP has increased 12,000%. Slavery did not make America rich.

3. Racism is an unchangeable part of America.

This argument is more philosophical than scholarly, but it undergirds the entire 1619 Project. It’s also pernicious because it suggests that the United States is an inherently racist country that can’t overcome its flaws. Yet that’s exactly what it’s done.

Today, America is the most successful multi-racial country in history, the only white majority country to elect a black President—twice. Of course, progress has not always been smooth. There have been terrible setbacks. But to compare American attitudes about race today to America a hundred years ago, let alone to 1619, is absurd.

Here’s a fact that should be better known: Two million black Africans have come to America as legal immigrants—from countries like Nigeria—in the last 50 years, and have become one of the most successful groups in the country. Why would these folks move to what is often called an evil, racist country? Because, unlike many people lucky enough to be born here, they know that America is a land of opportunity for everyone.

Al Sharpton fundraising on discord in Tulsa

It’s also only fair to note that while blacks have heroically fought for our rights, often against great odds, we haven’t done it alone. A vast number of decent whites have also advanced the cause of racial equality. To cite one of countless examples, the U.S. Senate that passed the landmark Civil Rights Act in 1964 contained 98 whites and two men of color (and they were Asian).

The great black leaders of the past—Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, Martin Luther King—never lost faith in America’s promise that all people are created equal. None of them believed that racism was America’s defining characteristic.

They were right.

For more from PragerU.com, click here to reach historical facts and considered opinion beyond the tyranny of political correctness.