Hunter Biden outed by Chinese Professor

The NY Post story begins: A recently recorded lecture showing a Chinese Communist Party expert explaining how Beijing had "people at the top of America's core inner circle" has found its way onto the internet in the United States after being censored in China.

The lecture, given by Di Dongsheng, vice dean of the School of International Relations at Renmin University, in late November also included references to President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his business dealings in the Communist country.

Speaking about what was pushing the Chinese to accelerate the reopening of their financial sectors, Di made the revelation that Beijing had a rarely discussed advantage in working with the US prior to the Trump administration.

“We know that the Trump administration is in a trade war with us, so why can’t we fix the Trump administration? Why did China and the US used to be able to settle all kinds of issues between 1992 and 2016?” Di asked, going on to answer the question himself.

“I’m going to throw out something maybe a little bit explosive here. It’s just because we have people at the top. We have our old friends who are at the top of America’s core inner circle of power and influence,” the top Chinese political scientist continued.

Di added during the lecture that “for the past 30 years, 40 years, we have been utilizing the core power of the United States.”

As for the future of the US-China relationship, Di appeared optimistic about China’s ability to thrive under an incoming President Biden.

If you have further interest in how China has corrupted America’s political class, you might also want to check out the piece on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a China Spy. According to The Daily Mail, “Swalwell’s office refuses to say whether he had a sexual relationship with Christine Fang” identified as a Chinese honeytrap spy. Swalwell “blames President Trump for the revelations” of his own impropriety.

Of course Hunter Biden’s China issues were also discussed by Pam Bondi at the U.S. Senate during the fake impeachment proceedings against President Trump – you may remember her answer to the Democrat disinformation distraction.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said while appearing on Fox News:

“There are a lot of people who, for economic reasons, don’t want China to be our greatest threat. There are a lot of people who, for political reasons, don’t want China to be our greatest threat in America, but the intelligence doesn’t lie. China is our greatest threat and it’s not even close,” the intel boss told Tucker Carlson.

“No other country has the capability of essentially taking away the American dream, and a specific plan to do so, and the intelligence is clear.”