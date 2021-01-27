Sen. Paul: Sham of Impeachment

Senator Rand Paul

Video: Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on the floor of the US Senate Tuesday eviscerated Democrats for pursuing impeachment, saying it was “nothing more than a partisan exercise designed to further divide the country.”

Paul said, “Democrats claim to want to unify the country, but impeaching a former president, a private citizen, is the antithesis of unity.

“If we are about to try to convict a president, then where is the chief justice?” Paul asked. “If the accused is no longer president, then where is the constitutional power to convict him?”

Paul said, “Hyper-partisan Democrats are about to drag our great country down into the gutter of rancor and vitriol, the likes of which have never been seen in our nation’s history.

“Instead of doing the nation’s work with their new majorities in the House, Senate, and executive branch, Democrats are wasting the people’s time on a partisan vendetta against a man no longer in office,” Paul said.

