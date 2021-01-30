In a sweet promotion this Valentine Season Reasor’s brings back Chocolate Indulgence – a themed culinary celebration – and contest to win a Romantic Escape.

Chocolate stimulates the production of endorphins, known as the happy hormone – sweet and milky or dark and savory.

Reasor’s bakeries offer a range of limited delights from a moist, chocolately cupcake to a fresh chocolate covered strawberry or chocolate drinks. This special promotion will be in full swing during Valentine’s Day and beyond – making it a welcome stop for candy, sweets and savory delicacies.

Reasor’s Chocolate Indulgence Promotion include:

Special chocolate bakery goods

Chocolate wine and beer

Dark and milk chocolate bulk items

Delicious chocolate recipes

Chocolate candy and more

Plus Reasor’s is Giving Away a Romantic Escape for 2 plus Dinner at RiverSpirit Casino & Hotel!

Enter to win a one-night stay in RiverSpirit Casino Hotel’s beautiful Signature Suite featuring a king-sized bed, plus a $250 Ruth’s Chris Steak House Gift Card along with dinner reservations for two!

Enter by using your Reasor’s Rewards Card now through February 9th. You may also enter online at reasors.com. No purchase necessary to win. Complete rules at reasors.com.

Reasor’s ® was founded 57 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, Oklahoma by namesake, Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor’s became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members. For more information about Reasor’s, visit www.reasors.comhttp://www.reasors.com.