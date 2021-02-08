County Treasurer election Tuesday

Candidates (left to right) Fothergill and Hart

One of the less noticed and only countywide race to be decided Tuesday manages County taxpayer money.

Candidates John Fothergill and Francis “Joe” Hart are Republicans. The Democrat to file has withdrawn.

The only public debate was held February 2 and sponsored by the Republican Party of Tulsa County.

The debate video can not be embedded, but is available online at this link: https://fb.watch/3wZdth8yi2/ Please be patient with the casual presentation as this video was not professionally produced, but recorded by phone live.

Beyond background questions to both candidates, some office specific topics included questions on; public information efforts, which banks hold funds for Tulsa County and at what percent, and if the Treasurer’s office is involved in the sale of County bonds. (No, only the County Commissioners manage bond sales.)

Fothergill Family

Fothergill holds a degree in finance and is currently the Acting County Treasurer. Former-Treasurer Dennis Semler retired mid-term after 25 years on the job. Fothergill worked in government for the City of Sand Springs, Tulsa City Council, and as County Commissioner Karen Keith’s deputy for three years.

Fothergill told the Tulsa World, “I am best suited in that I know the ins and outs of county government as I have been a part of it.”

Francis “Joe” Hart

Hart works in corporate management and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in both management and marketing. Hart pledges to focus efforts on efficiency, transparency and modernization of office operations.

Hart’s website notes, “Francis grew up learning the skills he needed to lead. As an Eagle Scout Francis began learning leadership skills at an early age. These skills served well throughout his career where he managed 10’s of millions of dollars in business successfully by seeking out new efficient ways of doing business and implementing technology.”

