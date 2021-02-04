Open all schools now!

“Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said during a White House COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

“I want to be very clear,” Walensky said. “Yes, ACIP has put teachers in the 1b category, the category of essential workers. But I also want to be clear that there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely.”

Regular readers of Tulsa Today have known this fact for some time, but so-called “Democratic” organizations at the local, state and national levels have tip-toed around teachers unions as they have for other government workers getting paid for not working much — if at all.

It is stunning that national media failed to lead all broadcasts with Dr. Walensky’s directive issued at the White House during the Biden Administration’s official Covid-19 briefing. Further at that event, Jeffrey Zients, COVID-19 response coordinator, reiterated President Biden’s strong desire to reopen schools.

Schools closing are causing great harm to children in Oklahoma, but did any local news carry this critical directive? Not any we monitor.

Detail from the CDC, published in JAMA Network, specifies coronavirus transmission at schools was very low when mask-wearing and social distancing measures were taken. Thousands of private schools have been fully open for months, but those teachers are not government employees.

Many hope and pray the cherry picking of science (fake science) and panic promotion will end soon, but the general economic and individual human suffering (suicide, drug abuse, etc.) will long be remembered. All 2020 high school or college graduates know how their senior year was destroyed by government overreach and self-serving unions.

