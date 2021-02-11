President Trump’s defense

The “Trial Memorandum of Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United State of America” in conclusion summarizes “The Article of Impeachment presented by the House is unconstitutional for a variety of reasons, any of which alone would be grounds for immediate dismissal. Taken together, they demonstrate conclusively that indulging House Democrats hunger for this political theater is a danger to our Republic democracy and the rights that we hold dear.”

The full document is available online here: https://www.45office.com/images/uploads/Final_Trump_Trial_Memorandum.pdf and outlines significant points all political perspectives should consider with consideration of the future political stability of a nation bitterly caught in partisan divide. What if the tables were reversed and President Biden or some future president on trail?

The document includes:

STATEMENT OF FACTS RELEVANT TO THE ARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT

A. The Single Article Of Impeachment Is Belied By An Analysis Of Mr. Trump’s Spoken Words To A Crowd Gathered At The Ellipse Four On January 6, 2021

B. Democrat Members Of The House Drafted The Article Of Impeachment Before Any Investigation Into The Riot Had Even Started

C. The House Managers’ “Statement Of Facts” Outlines A Narrative Irrelevant To The Facts Alleged In Support Of The Single Article Of Impeachment

Law Enforcement Had Reports Of A Potential Attack On The Capitol Several Days Before President Trump’s Speech The House Managers False Narrative Rests Entirely On Biased And Mischaracterized Reports By The Media And Cherry-Picked, Non-Contextual Parsing Of Mr. Trump’s January 6 Speech. The Founders Knowingly Did Not Extend The Power Of Impeachment To Former Officials Historical Precedents

B. Congress’ Power To Impose Penalties Upon Conviction Of Impeachment Is Limited to Removal, And (Not Or) Disqualification

C. The Article of Impeachment Violates Mr. Trump’sFirst Amendment Rights

The Senate Cannot Disregard the First Amendment and the Supreme Court’s Long-Established Free Speech Jurisprudence Mr. Trump as an Elected Official Has First Amendment Rights to Freely Engage in Political Speech Mr. Trump’s Speech Was Fully Protected by the First Amendment Lastly, Mr. Trump’s Figurative Use of the Words “Fight,” “Fighting,” Have Been Used By Many, None Are Impeachable

D. The House Afforded President Trump No Due Process of Law

E. The Article Is Structurally Deficient and Can Only Result in Acquittal

F. The Article Fails to State an Impeachable Offense as a Matter of Law

IV. Conclusion

The Article of Impeachment presented by the House is unconstitutional for a variety of reasons, any of which alone would be grounds for immediate dismissal. Taken together, they demonstrate conclusively that indulging House Democrats hunger for this political theater is a danger to our Republic democracy and the rights that we hold dear.

Reasons for dismissal include: