Rush Limbaugh: Beloved radio icon passes

American Patriot Media Star Rush Limbaugh passed at age 70 after a long battle with lung cancer, his wife Kathryn announced on his radio show Wednesday.

Limbaugh announced his cancer in January 2020, and just days later received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald J. Trump at the State of the Union address.

“Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” said President Trump during the address.

The announcement as it was first made pubic on radio, it is hard to fully explain how impactful Limbaugh was in so many lives and to the collective spirit of America. He was fearless and gracious as he daily defined cutting edge commentary and reason. He loved common people, history, truth and demonstrated a passionate hopeful vision for the nation.

The Rush Limbaugh Show grew to be the most popular radio show in the country with more than 27 million weekly listeners on more than 600 stations across the US.

In Tulsa, despite the irritatingly disrespectful storm alert tones, Kathryn’s voice was steady, obviously sad and personal in reaching out to those who love and will always remember Rush Limbaugh with deep appreciation.

The tribute show continues at the time of this posting with Rush Limbaugh Show Clips of wit and wisdom.