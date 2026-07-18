President Trump Brings Receipts

While Legacy Media local and national continue to ignore the obvious election fraud, President Donald J. Trump provided the receipts Thursday in a national speech many networks did not carry in full. That is how badly they are compromised. Ballot fraud occurs and not just in corrupt states like California, New York, and Michigan. Yes, the 2020 election was stolen, and admitting the problem is the beginning of returning credibility to the system and confidence to the American Citizens.

Friday the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin sent letters to the secretaries of state in four states warning them about tens of thousands of non-citizens who are illegally on the states’ voter rolls. Secretary Mullin sent letters to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, New Jersey Secretary of State Dale Caldwell, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt.

“Election security is national security,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “As President Trump announced last night, DHS has identified over 250,000 potential non-citizens illegally registered to vote in just 4 U.S. states. Only Americans should be electing American leaders.”

Through preliminary reviews of the four states’ records, DHS found that there may be as many as:

190,832 non-citizens registered to vote in California.

35,152 non-citizens registered to vote in New Jersey.

15,903 non-citizens registered to vote in Nevada.

14,576 non-citizens registered to vote in Pennsylvania.

Secretary Mullin called on the secretaries of state to respond within two weeks and confirm their intentions to collaborate with DHS in order to ensure free, fair, and honest elections.

In recent weeks, DHS has taken additional steps to safeguard the integrity and security of American elections. These measures include:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requiring grant recipients to take several key actions on election integrity.

DHS directing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enforce stricter penalties, including deportation, for aliens who illegally vote in American elections.

Tulsa’s KOTV is reporting that Secretary Mullin said Oklahoma is among states participating in the federal SAVE program.

The White House link begins noting, “Ensuring the integrity of our elections is fundamental to preserving trust in American democracy. Following the 2020 presidential election, concerns about potential irregularities prompted detailed examinations of voting processes, data security, and registration practices across multiple states. Below, you can download documents and reports addressing key areas of election integrity.

There are significant reports on:

Vulnerabilities in Electronic Voting and Ballot-Counting Systems

China’s Acquisition and Exploitation of American Voter Data

Michigan Voter-Registration Investigation

Noncitizens on State Voter Rolls

Also on that page is a video of the National Address.