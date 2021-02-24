10th Amendment issues for discussion

OK House Bill 1236 sponsored by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, and Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, and House Resolution 1005 sponsored by Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, are scheduled to be discussed before the full body of the House today. The two pieces of legislation are focused on strengthening Oklahoma’s state sovereignty through an assertion of rights outlined in the Tenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.

HB 1236 creates a new law stating that the Oklahoma Legislature may review any federal executive order, federal agency rule or federal legislative action to determine constitutionality. Upon recommendation from the Legislature, the Attorney General will review the action to determine constitutionality. Additionally, it precludes a publicly funded organization from implementing any action that restricts a person’s rights or is deemed unconstitutional.

HR 1005 is a resolution asserting Oklahoma’s sovereignty under the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. It provides guidelines for federal government agencies and agents that operate within, or whose actions have an effect on, Oklahoma and its citizens.

The House is scheduled to convene today at 1:30 p.m. The date and time for floor discussion of these two pieces of legislation is subject to change.