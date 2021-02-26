Tulsa GOP Convention Precinct Survey

The Republican Party of Tulsa County will hold precinct meetings and convention Saturday at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow (behind Bass Pro) with registration beginning at 7:30 am and precinct meetings at 9:00 am. The Convention will begin at 1:00 pm with an afternoon check in from 11:30 to 1:00 pm. A voter’s registration card is required, and only registered Republicans may attend. Advance registration is available online until Friday at 7:00 pm (click here to register) or at the door.

In an exclusive Tulsa Today survey in advance of the Convention, precinct chairs and vice chairs were asked for their perspectives on local, state, and national issues. The answers follow.

All respondents supported the policies of former-President Donald J. Trump. Generally, these are considered the America First or a National Populism agenda of lower taxes, less regulation and support for faith based over popular culture perspectives.

Every respondent holds strong concerns over the appearance and documented cases of fraud in presidential election. Ninety percent believe the election was “rigged” by Democratic Party activists and several mentioned what appeared to them as “ballot harvesting” (illegal in Oklahoma) in the Tulsa County November election.

All respondents rejected Leftist claims that former-President Donald J. Trump was to racist, homophobic, misogynistic or a Russian pawn. Further, no respondent documented any encounter with anyone in the Republican Party locally that they consider racist, homophobic, misogynistic, or Russian pawns.

Disagreement between respondents appeared on the question of the Republican Party of Tulsa County’s platform. Seventy percent favored a platform limited to common purposes and principles, twenty-five percent like the detailed platform as approved in 2020 and five percent answered the question with the question, why have a platform.

Asked if the party should focus on activism, protest, rallies or growing membership and participation; sixty percent answered growing membership, thirty percent said both and only ten percent wanted the local party to focus on protests and public rallies.

Not one respondent offered a full slate of party office candidates when asked who they would favor for what party position and no two offered the same name for any one office. Most did not respond to this question of the survey.

Of those responding to how well outgoing party leadership has done their jobs, 100% rated leadership satisfaction high (eight on a one-to-ten scale). However, less than half of respondents answered this question.

All respondents objected and many were offended by recent partisan attacks of City Councilors elected in nonpartisan races. Thirty percent demanded the City of Tulsa change form of government with a majority calling for a return to a Commission of functionality. Several noted with irony that the “ward politics” now practiced by the Council is the opposite of what was promised by proponents of this Strong Mayor/Mostly Mouth Council form of government.

Finally, there is broad concern of corruption in Oklahoma. Transparency and accountability are issues of concern especially with unelected and marginally supervised boards, commissions, authorities and public trusts at all levels. Confidence in the veracity of government ranges from slight to boiling rage according to respondents.

More information on the 2021 Republican Party of Tulsa County Convention including proposed agenda, Convention Rules and County Platform is posted at www.TulsaGOP.org underthe “Helpful Resources” tab or email questions to 2021rpotc@tulsagop.org. Online registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/republican-party-of-tulsa-county-32414245461 until Friday at7:00 pm.