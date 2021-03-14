Covid-19: CDC vs. Common Sense

The death of Common Sense begins with words initiated by the morass of bureaucracy couched in safety and security. Indeed, and according to former-President Ronald Reagan, the most frightening words to hear in the English language are, ‘We’re here from the government and we’re here to help you!’ The underpinnings of such beginnings appear benign and with benign neglect the malignancy storms through, metastasizing arboreally through the veins of the entire system. The world is seeing such a death these days.

We argue that the real virus is ‘fear’ and ‘fear’ stops people from thinking clearly. Governments and bureaucrats and their expert advisors are depending on people not thinking clearly, and are providing knee-jerk reactions to every facet of the pandemic which only drives fear unnecessarily.

We also point out that the fuel for this fear rests on the reliance of our leadership on wholly unreliable PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2. In effect this has led to a fear-based PCRdemic that has not only paralyzed society but has led to massive societal disruption and unnecessary suffering and death.

The CDC has again revealed itself to be a nonautonomous entity grifting on the illogic of pseudoscience with its recent guidance regarding Covid-19 vaccines and travel as well as how vaccinated people can safely visit others. This once glorified agency has stooped to issue conflicting and at times illogical and frankly misleading guidance on Covid which can confuse not only the public, but healthcare providers and policy makers alike. It is troubling that the reports and guidance being produced by the CDC are at times contradictory and very confusing and make no sense. We focus first on the foremost and most disturbing issues of the day: The current guidance follows in step with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s suggestions when he opined that children will be vaccinated in early 2022.

How could Dr. Fauci, who we assume reads the science and understands the science, make this statement when he knows that 1) children were not included in any of the Covid-19 vaccine research studies and as such, the results cannot be extrapolated to them and 2); these actions are even more perplexing particularly if one is ‘following the science,’ which in this case simply does not exist?

It needs to be reemphasized that the risk for the development of serious SARS-CoV-2 infection in children is infinitesimally small in the first place (risk is in the range of 0.002%). They are also at very low risk of transmitting virus to other children, to adults, to their teachers, or of taking it home. We know there are exceptions as there are for any infectious pathogen, yet these exceptions remain exceedingly rare. This is not heresy and is a fact, based on undisputed science. This recommendation made by Dr. Fauci does not consider the long-term risks to children, especially given their low probability of infection and even lower probability of illness from the virus. Inserting the potential of harm where little to no risk exists is tantamount to gross malpractice in our opinion.

We must look at these issues as a risk management question and balance (trade-off) the benefits versus the harms of alternative courses of action. We have to balance the risk and the reward and make our decision based on how the balance settles out. These concepts are mainstays of public health policy and science and yet do not seem to play a meaningful role in the development of the CDC’s and Dr. Fauci’s guidelines. In fact, we find it exceedingly difficult to justify the administration of an experimental vaccine into any population cohort that has virtually no disease risk. This comes into very sharp focus when it is also understood that until long-term data are available post-vaccination, why would we even consider the administration of an experimental vaccine to children? This is a vaccine that might potentially have longer-term harms that are as yet unrecognized.

This philosophy is no different than that applied to any new pharmacological agent, and especially so for still-experimental vaccines. Remember, these Covid vaccines are under emergency use authorization (EUA) and are decidedly still experimental. There is known risk (albeit low) to the healthiest of persons when they take into the body any drug, any vaccine, any substance and as such, this also applies to our children. Thus far there has been no evidence or science in support of such a theoretical enterprise, only innuendos. Today Dr. Fauci cannot point to any science, evidence, or data that could support the provision of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination of children in 2022. None!

Paul E. Alexander received his bachelor's degree in epidemiology from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, a master's degree from Oxford University, and a PhD from McMaster University's Department of Health Research Methods, Evidence, and Impact.

The complete text is lengthy, detailed and damning for Dr. Fauci minions nationally and in Tulsa County. Alexander includes references to experts in several specialties and notes Dr. Marty Makary also stated, para “To tell people who have been vaccinated that they cannot travel…to tell vaccinated people they can only be with vaccinated people…is a problem…the CDC was wrong on testing, they were wrong on masks, they were wrong on schools…this hurts our messaging…get out there, be active…guidance like this by the CDC hurts public health credibility…you don’t need to wait for 2 weeks after the 2nd dose, look, 4 weeks after the 1st dose, you have 94% protection based on NEJM article.”