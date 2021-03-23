Suspect’s family says “mental” as Biden blames guns

Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa. (Boulder Police Handout)

Authorities today identified the suspect in the deaths of 10 people at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old with a history of violence. Ali Aliwi Alissa, the suspect’s 34-year-old brother, told The Daily Beast, that Ahmad “was ‘very anti-social’ and paranoid, adding that, in high school, he would describe ‘being chased, someone is behind him, someone is looking for him” admitting that he believes his brother is mentally ill.

President Joe Biden, not letting a mental heath crisis go to waste said, “I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take commonsense steps that will save the lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act.

“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a senator. It passed. It was law for the longest time, and it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again.” Biden said.

Horrific as any act may be, the actions of one should never limit the rights of millions. However, those driven strictly by ideology over facts or reason see every act as opportunity to push policy of preference.

The Daily Beast also noted, “On a now-deleted Facebook page, Alissa described himself as ‘born in Syria 1999 came to the USA in 2002. I like wrestling and informational documentaries that’s me.’ He also said he was “interested in “computer engineering/ computer science…. kickboxing.” Posts about mixed martial arts, especially jiu jitsu, dominated the page. Alissa sometimes posted about Islam, often about prayer or holidays.

“Yeah if these racist islamophobic people would stop hacking my phone and let me have a normal life I probably could,” he posted in July 2019.

Boulder police chief Maris Harold told the press that Alissa lived in Arvada, Colorado, and pointed out that his ten alleged victims were between the ages of 20 and 65 years of age.

“He didn’t say shit,” said one witness. “He just came in and started shooting.” https://t.co/Eu8PRYUG9C — The Denver Post (@denverpost) March 22, 2021

Closing his remarks with the gun violence theme, President Biden said, “May God bless you all and those families who are mourning today because of gun violence in Colorado and Georgia and all across the country. We have to act so there’s not more of you — there’s fewer of you, as time goes on.”