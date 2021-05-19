“You cannot tell me what is or is not racist.”

A video gone viral gives reason hope for parents. In this, a Black Woman delivers a fiery denunciation of Critical Race Theory (CTR) to her local school board. The video is embedded following and important for Tulsa to consider especially as Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the HB 1775 into law that prohibits public school teachers from teaching that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another,” and that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.” Yes, CRT is racist – in total and by design.

Hank Berrien, writing today for the DailyWire.com notes on the first video, “At a public meeting, a black woman in Loudoun County, Virginia, erupted in a fiery denunciation of the school board’s seeming intent to implement the teaching of Critical Race Theory, blasting, “CRT is racist; it is abusive; it discriminates against one’s color. … Think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories. You cannot tell me what is or is not racist. Look at me. I had to come down here today to tell you to your face that we are coming together and we are strong.”

The woman began by quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “In the words of Martin Luther King Jr., ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,’” she said. “Now I have a dream that we will implement love, not hate, or supporting another Jim Crow’s agenda. CRT is not a ‘nice dialogue,’ it was a tactic that was used by Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan on slaveries many years ago to dumb down my ancestors so we could not think for ourselves. CRT is racist; it is abusive; it discriminates against one’s color.”

Shaking her finger, she snapped, “Let me educate you: An honest dialogue does not oppress. An honest dialogue does not implement hatred and injustice; it’s to communicate without deceiving people. Today we don’t need your agreement. We want action and a backbone for what we ask for today: to ban CRT.”

“We don’t want your political advertisement to divide our children or belittle them. Think twice before you indoctrinate such racist theories. You cannot tell me what is or is not racist. Look at me. I had to come down here today to tell you to your face that we are coming together and we are strong. This will not be the last greet-and-meet. Respectfully.”

The DailyWire.com report provides additional coverage, click here for more.

Governor Kevin Stitt in signing HB 1775 recently prohibits CRT in Oklahoma public education.

Teachers in the Tulsa Public School system have reached out to Tulsa Today with reports of CRT incorporated into curriculum within the System at all grades, but not necessarily named as such. We will be following this issue in the next school year.