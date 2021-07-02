Democrats “Defund” police then spin

In a surreal moment absent truth, the Biden Administration, Democrat activists and mouthpiece media are suggesting Republicans want to “defund” police apparently because the GOP did not support the massive “Infrastructure Package” which never mentioned police. Fortunately Breitbart.com has provided a list of the many times Democrats, not Republicans, have supported defunding police. Breitbart.com notes, “Democrats have been rallying to defund the police for more than a year, and simultaneously, crime has drastically risen in America’s biggest — Democrat-run — cities.” A list of those cities follows.

Breitbart.com begins: Here are just a few big cities that have slashed police department budgets this past year:

1. New York In June of 2020, New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio cut $1 billion from the budget of the New York City Police Department (NYPD), despite a surge in shootings in the wake of protests and violent unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd. Since then, de Blasio decided to reinstate $92 million to build a new precinct cut from the budget last year. From January 1 through May 23, 2021 there were 531 shootings in the city, up from 295 during the same period last year, Breitbart News reported.

2. Philadelphia Last year, the Philadelphia City Council gave approval to cut $33 million for the police department. Now, “Philadelphia is on pace to have one of its deadliest years on record,” NBC10 Philadelphia reported.

3. Washington, DC Lawmakers promised to cut $15 million from the police department budget in June of 2020. In May, the Washington Post reported that homicides increased 38 percent compared to the same time in 2020.

4. Baltimore The Baltimore City Council voted to slash $22 million in police spending, the Baltimore Sun reported in June of 2020. This June, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said he would like to “see more “boots on the ground” and additional funding for his department amid a surge in violent crime in cities across the country,” the Hill reported. Mayor Brandon Scott, who as a city councilman led efforts to cut the police budget by $22 million, has since proposed a $27 million increase.

5. Los Angeles Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wants an increase in police spending of about $50 million after the city cut $150 million last year, Breitbart News reported.

6. Minneapolis On June 12, 2020, Breitbart News reported the Minneapolis city council pledged unanimously to disband the city’s police department. By June 18, 2021, the Minneapolis City Council approved $5 million to pay for police overtime. “MPD was down to 632 active officers through the end of May. That’s a 25 percent drop from 845 police in 2020. As of last week, 60 officers are on disability leave,” CBS Minnesota reported. “Deputy Chief Erick Fors told the committee that the number of gunshot victims has more than doubled from this point last year to this year, increasing from 116 to 259. Homicides have increased by 81 percent over the same time period.”

7. Seattle The Seattle City Council approved proposals in August of 2020 that would reduce the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition, Breitbart News reported.

8. Portland, Oregon City commissioners cut nearly $16 million from the police in June of 2020. Portland Police Association Executive Director Daryl Turner warned during an appearance on NBC Nightly News in late June this year that officer morale is “as bad as it’s ever been” as the Democrat-run city experiences a sharp rise in violent crime.

The Breitbart story goes further to list national Democrat quotes on topic, click here for more. It’s an exhausting list and enough to make any objective observer question if Democrats are sane? Are they so confident in compliant media that such propaganda and outright lies will not be ridiculed? Are they that stupid? Oh well, as the mass murdering totalitarian Joey Stalin famously said, “It doesn’t matter who votes, but who counts the votes.”