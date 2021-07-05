SCOTUS rules for citizens

Last week in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court of the United States of America ruled to uphold Arizona’s ban on ballot harvesting (a practice that allows third parties to collect and deliver ballots) and out-of-precinct voting. The Court determined that “neither Arizona’s HB 2023 banning ballot harvesting nor the policy outlawing out-of-precinct voting violates Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act which bans racial discrimination.”

After failing miserably to address the 2020 presidential election fraud on facts sworn; now at least the Court has shown some love for citizens and honest elections generally. Apparently bold in consideration of controversy impacting only a fraction of the population (Transsexual rights for example) when over fifty percent of citizens are betrayed by organized fraud (Trump won) the court cowered.

Nevertheless, “This is a massive victory for election integrity,” said Dr. Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, in a media statement. “The Court saw right through the Democrats’ baseless accusations against our state’s ballot harvesting ban. Ensuring that the chain of custody with mail-in ballots remains intact is a vital part of ensuring election integrity, and this law helps to do just that,” she said.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito concluded, the plaintiffs were “unable to provide statistical evidence showing that HB 2023 had a disparate impact on minority voters.”

“Even if the plaintiffs had shown a disparate burden caused by HB 2023, the State’s justification would suffice to avoid Section 2 liability,” he wrote. “A State indisputably has a compelling interest in preserving the integrity of its election process.”

“The Court holds that Arizona’s out-of-precinct policy and its ban on ballot harvesting do not violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, and the ban on ballot harvesting was not enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose,” Alito continued.

This ruling adds to the growing hope for Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Her confirmation last fall gave the Court a majority of justices who consider themselves originalists of one stripe or another. The others are Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

That bloc of five made the difference in the first major constitutional issue the Court decided. It granted Catholic churches and Jewish synagogues challenging New York’s COVID restrictions on worship under the Free Exercise Clause injunctive relief in Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo by a 5-4 vote.

Another free exercise victory for citizens and slap down for the Biden Administration’s Communist Wing came in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, where a unanimous Court struck down Philadelphia’s refusal to contract with Catholic Social Services based upon its longstanding beliefs that prevented certification of same-sex couples as foster parents.

Oklahoma bans both practices questioned in Arizona, but anecdotal reports suggest Democrats have attempted ballot harvesting in Tulsa County. Further questions arise from the State reliance on County Election Boards to monitor compliance of sworn affidavits in registering to vote while not providing state staff or requiring county staff investigators to do so.

