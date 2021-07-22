Freedom Watch vs. Dr. Fauci

On July 5-6, 2021, Freedom Watch commenced the Third Continental Congress in Philadelphia, the birthplace of liberty. Delegates from around the country, as well as experts from Israel, gave their testimony and analysis about the crimes committed by Dr. Anthony Fauci on behalf of the “government.” The Third Continental Congress will be resuming for further deliberations on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 and can be watched in real time at www.freedomwatchusa.org and www.crowdsourcethetruth.com, beginning at 11:00 AM eastern and 8 AM pacific.



Following the commencement of a successful Third Continental Congress, Freedom Watch announced its return to its Citizens Grand Jury for today, Thursday July 22, 2021. The Citizens Grand Jury prosecutor will be seeking the indictment of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci will be indicted on grounds of collaboration with the Communist Chinese in sending and then funding gain of function research by supplying the seeds of Covid-19 to the lab in Wuhan. This research would have otherwise been illegal in the United States. Regardless of Dr. Fauci’s intent to commit a crime, what he did, the prosecutor asserts, constitutes the crime of negligent homicide, much like the killer of George Floyd, only in a much bigger way given the hundreds of thousands of persons who have died as a result of Covid-19. He has also criminally lied to the American people regarding the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine and other material matters. He has also failed to register as a foreign agent of the Communist Chinese, among other felonies.

During a U.S. Senate hearing on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Dr. Fauci was called out by Senator Rand Paul for also lying to Congress. Senator Paul then disingenuously and with great fanfare announced that he was making a criminal referral to the Biden Justice Department, which he knows will go nowhere. Senator Paul’s bravado is great for his reelection fundraising campaign, but not calculated to bring Dr. Fauci to justice, as Freedom Watch’s Citizens Grand Jury intends to do, especially when the Citizens Grand Jury prosecutor will then seek Dr. Fauci’s conviction before a jury of his peers and then ask for him to be sentenced to life imprisonment for his crimes.