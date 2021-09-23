Politico confirms Hunter Biden laptop

OP/ED: It is stunning when even Leftist Media add confirmation that Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s drug addled whoremonger and off-spring denying son did, in fact, author emails selling political influence in the most obvious public corruption in American history. Yes, this is the story The New York Post broke weeks before the 2020 election that Legacy Media, Big Tech, Deep State, and Operatives of the Democratic Party blocked and slandered.

Now, “nearly one year after the Hunter Biden laptop story sparked a political firestorm, Politico confirmed some of the material first reported by The New York Post” FOX News notes. Further, Glenn Greenwald is breaking more detail in the following video.

“Politico Playbook published reporting from correspondent Ben Schreckinger’s new book “The Bidens,” which delved into the emails that surfaced in the explosive reporting that was ultimately suppressed by Big Tech.

Ukrainian scandal players with Joe and Hunter Biden

“A person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails confirmed he did receive a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden. The same goes for a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, ‘10 held by H for the big guy?’” the Playbook wrote. “Emails released by a Swedish government agency also match emails in the leaked cache, and two people who corresponded with Hunter Biden confirmed emails from the cache were genuine,” the report continued on FOX News.

Funny, but today searches of Politico Playbook for that story did not return a result – other results returned were entertaining in a DNC sycophant kind of way.

Tulsa Today offered The Biden family must be investigated in January 27, 2020 which criticized the Associated Press deflection of public concern.

Oh well, it is not the first time, we told you so.

Pam Bondi detailed the Biden crime(s) to the U.S. Senate in the following video.

Move along, nothing to see here. Same old Deep State Elitist Criminal Enterprise doing everything a corrupt Congress, Department of Justice and judicial system allow.

However, Glenn Greenwalt provides more humor here: