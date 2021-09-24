Mike Mazzei withdraws from race

A reversal from Raymond James, which holds his license as a financial planner, on allowing Mazzei to run forces Mazzei to withdraw.

In an release to supporters and state media today, former State Senator Mike Mazzei withdrew from the race for Oklahoma State Treasurer writing, “It is with much regret that I must withdraw from the race. I know there are so many big issues facing our state and country that need a fiscal conservative solution,” said Mazzei “That was why I was running, to push our state to new heights.”

Sen. Mike Mazzei

“I was running on the optimism and incredibly bright future of our state. I know that in Oklahoma, we lead the nation as fiscal conservatives, promoting traditional family values, and economic growth and development. While I am disappointed, I know that I will continue to work on each of those issues whether I am in an elected office or not. I believe in our state and I believe in each individual and their future.”

Mazzei went on to say, “Our campaign was off to a very impressive start with achieving both early organization and fundraising goals. I truly appreciate the faith you had in me to be a part of this campaign. While this is unexpected, this campaign will not be the last time that I seek a way to help and serve the wonderful people of Oklahoma.”