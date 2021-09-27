OK Online Consumer Privacy Bill

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, today announced he will pursue a data privacy bill in the upcoming legislative session.

House Bill 1130 would require any online business or webpage operator that collects consumers’ personal information to post in a conspicuous place prior to the collection what personal information will be collected and the purposes for which it will be used.

“Website operators are mining our personal information all of the time and then using that information to market new products to us or to track how we live our lives,” said Phillips, chair of the House Technology Committee. “Such information can even be used against us. Consumers deserve to know in advance what information is being collected on them, by whom, and how it will be used. My bill will ensure better transparency for the public.”

HB 1130 would require that any individual, business or website operating an online business or website in Oklahoma that collects a consumer’s person information or data shall, before the point of collection, conspicuously post on its website homepage in a plain, readable format the categories of personal information to be collected and the purposes for which the categories shall be used. The entity shall not collect additional categories of personal information or use such information without providing consumers with additional notice. The entity must disclose if the information will be sold, for instance.

Any entity violating the act will face a fine of $1,000 for the first violation and $5,000 for each subsequent offense.

The office of the state’s attorney general will be authorized to promulgate rules to effectuate the statute should the bill be signed into law.

The 2022 legislative session starts Monday, Feb. 7.