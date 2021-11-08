Chris Stapleton: Smooth as Tennessee whiskey

Chris Stapleton brought his All-American Roadshow to Tulsa Friday night, performing in front of a capacity crowd gathered inside the BOK Center. The Kentucky native isn’t known for spectacular showmanship, but connects with his audience solely through his music.

Stapleton is a bona fide country music superstar.

Moving to Nashville in 2001, Stapleton spent a year studying engineering at Vanderbilt University but dropped out to pursue a career in music. A Grammy Award songwriter (five to date), Stapleton has written over 150 songs for artists like George Strait, Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan.

On the BOK Center stage, Stapleton and band delivered a robust two-hour show full of his hits and a few covers for good measure

Not quite halfway through the show, band members left the stage, allowing Stapleton to perform a solo acoustic set featuring “What Are You Listening To?,” “Traveller” and “Whiskey and You.”

The folks in the general admission/pit area on the floor stood throughout the show and were joined by those in the upper and lower bowl seating area as Stapleton performed “Broken Halos” and “Tennessee Whiskey,” with most of the crowd holding up their cell phone flashlights.

Prior to “Broken Halos,” Stapleton asked the audience to sing the chorus with him, adding, “sing so loud they can hear us six states over.”

Earlier on this tour, the Lincoln Journal Star called Stapleton, “today’s best pure country artist” after a Pinnacle Bank Arena show. “Music is about love. We’re here to spread some love and have a good time tonight,” Stapleton said.

Tulsa Concert attendee Cyndi Anderson Sumter said Stapleton’s concert was one of the best she’s ever attended, adding…

“It kind of reminded me of a George Strait concert where he just gets up there and lets his talent be the star.

“He talked enough to keep the audience engaged, but it was all about the music.”



